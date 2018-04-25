Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr. (Contributed image).

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Alberta’s United Conservative Party members were surprised by a stronger than expected surge of interest in the party’s founding convention in Red Deer May 4-6.

“The registrations have run away from us,” said Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr, referring to the 2,000 people who have, so far, registered for the annual general meeting and convention. This has doubled previous expectations.

“There’s a great deal of excitement…We’ve had to book an additional hall,” Orr added.

The event at the Sheraton Hotel, which is open to party members and their guests, will be the first convention and AGM under the leadership of Jason Kenney, who was elected to helm the UCP last October.

Orr believes the apparent rise in political engagement in Alberta rests on two factors: People are concerned about the province’s continuing weak economy; and there’s a higher level of interest, even a “hopefulness,” about the prospects of the UCP in the next election.

“A lot of people are wanting to get on board and push us a bit,” he said.

Discussions could touch on the controversial Trans Mountain Pipeline project, which is being held-up by British Columbia. But Orr said the main focus of the three-day meeting will be to solidify party policies, and elect a new party executive, which can take the UCP forward now that Alberta’s Conservatives have regrouped and “renewed” their focus.

While “there had been a lot of disillusionment about where we ended up after the last (Tory) regime ended,” Orr feels the ensuing “reformation” process — including the uniting of the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties — has resulted in “a higher level of political performance.”

The UCP already conducted brainstorming policy sessions throughout Alberta, in which grassroots ideas were discussed. The 1,200 policy recommendations that came out of this process were consolidated, somewhat, but Orr believes more whittling will have be done at the convention.

The most important thing to preserve is the grassroots aspect, he said: “We have to allow people to continue to have have a voice in the party on all big provincial issues, including education, health and the economy.”

For more information on the convention, please visit, www.unitedconservative.ca.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Warming centre closing for the season
Next story
Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Just Posted

Warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans

Public Interest Alberta hosted the discussion at Red Deer College on Tuesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Emergency services scramble when small plane touches down on Calgary street

CALGARY — A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing… Continue reading

Climbers saved from avalanche near Jasper after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month