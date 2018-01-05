Rehabilitation Services in Sylvan Lake moving

Cobbs Block Central will be the new site to receive physical and occupational therapy

Rehabilitation Services, including outpatient physical therapy for adults and home care rehabilitation, will serve clients at Cobbs Block Central in Sylvan Lake starting Jan. 18. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Rehabilitation Services in Sylvan Lake will have a new home starting Jan. 18.

The facility will move to Cobbs Block Central (108 5015 50 St.).

The move was prompted by the ongoing preparations for Advanced Ambulatory Care Service, which is expected to be introduced this spring.

“We’re thrilled to be approaching another important milestone in this project,” said Andrea Thain Liptak, executive director of community based services for Alberta Health Services Central Zone.

The new site will be in a larger space to help improve the ability to function and carry out every day tasks.

“Clients accessing physical and occupational therapy will benefit from a bright, spacious new location where we have also been able to purchase some new equipment,” said Thain Liptak.

Outpatient physical therapy for adults and home care rehabilitation will be moved to the new site, but children’s rehabilitation will continue to be offered at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre.

Rehabilitation Services will be closed from Jan. 10 to 17 to relocate staff and equipment to the new building.

The old space at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre will be repurposed “to house rehabilitation for the construction of treatment areas, reception and triage spaces to make space for Advanced Ambulatory Care Service,” Thain Liptak said.

Advanced Ambulatory Care is used to diagnose and treat urgent, but non-life-threatening conditions. These include sudden illness or injury that could normally be cared for in a doctor’s office, but require immediate attention.

X-ray and laboratory services will also be available.

As renovations progress at the Community Health Centre, existing Laboratory and Diagnostic Imaging departments will also see some minor work done, none of which will affect patient access.



