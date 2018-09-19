File photo

Relatives mourn death of Calgary-area woman killed by pet dog protecting child

CALGARY — Relatives of a Calgary-area woman killed by her own pet dog say they are struggling to deal with what happened.

Lisa Lloyd, who was 50, was attacked Saturday evening at her home on a rural property near Langdon.

Family say she was mauled after trying stop the boxer-pit bull cross from attacking her two-year-old granddaughter.

The girl remains in hospital.

The pet and another dog were removed from the property and are under quarantine.

A decision on the fate of the dogs is in the hands of police unless the family decides to have the animals euthanized.

“In an effort to stop the attack on the toddler, an adult female intervened and the dog turned the aggression on her,” RCMP Staff Sgt. John Spaans said.

“Unfortunately, the adult woman suffered fatal wounds as a result of the dog attack.”

