Releasing mosque-shooting videos risks traumatizing victims: Crown

QUEBEC — Releasing video recordings of the deadly 2017 mosque shooting in Quebec City risks traumatizing victims of the attack or instigating others to commit violence, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.

The footage could be presented as evidence during sentencing arguments for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques is categorically against having the videos made public, while a consortium of seven news organizations, including The Canadian Press, is arguing in favour of having the recordings released.

Superior Court Justice Francois Huot said he will rule Wednesday morning, before sentencing arguments begin for the 28-year-old gunman.

Jacques said he is not opposed, however, to media describing the content of the videos. He said his suggestion is a reasonable compromise.

The Crown called a doctor to the stand as an expert witness on issues involving radicalization and social stigma to support its argument the footage should not be viewed by the public.

Cecile Rousseau told the court that showing the videos carries three major risks.

The recordings could cause trauma to victims, she said, as well as trigger a “copycat effect” where one or more people try to recreate the violence seen in the footage.

