Remand centre escapee gets nine-month sentence

Culprit was one of four who broke out of Remand Centre in June

One of four Red Deer Remand Centre prisoners who escaped by smashing a window has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Dallas Albert Rain pleaded guilty to breaking out of prison and being unlawfully at large in Red Deer provincial court Wednesday.

Rain and the others broke out of the remand centre the night of June 12 after smashing a ground-floor window.

Three of the escapees were arrested the following day, but Rain remained on the lam for more than two weeks.

RCMP tracked him down in the Rocky Mountain House area and arrested him June 29.

Rain had been in the remand centre for less than a week before he made his break. He had been sentenced to 30 days for mail theft, resisting a peace officer, mischief and failing to attend court.

After his arrest, he told a parole officer he was a methamphetamine addict and wanted out of prison to get a fix.

Defence lawyer Patty MacNaughton said Rain was more of a “follower” in the prison break.

“My client was not the planner.”

Red Deer provincial court Judge David Plosz said being unlawfully at large is a “serious offence.

“Prison breaks always have been and always will be,” he said.

Rain’s nine-month sentence runs on top of his original sentence. With credit for time served, he had 63 days left to serve.

Plosz warned Rain, who is a father, to get his life together.

“Don’t mess it up more than you already have,” said the judge.


