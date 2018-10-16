Renewable Energy Fair and Workshops this weekend at Red Deer College

People can learn about renewable and alternative energy opportunities this weekend at Red Deer College.

RDC and ReThink Red Deer will host the Renewable Energy Fair and Workshops Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cenovus Energy Learning Common.

The event will feature expert panel discussions, workshops, guided tours of RDC’s Centre for Innovation in Manufacturing and the newly opened Alternative Energy Lab, and a keynote address from David Dodge.

Dodge, Energy Efficiency Alberta chair and Edmonton Energy Transition Committee co-chair, has researched climate change, energy and renewable energy topics, and has created more than 150 documentaries as a producer with Green Energy Futures.

For more information visit www.rethinkreddeer.ca.



