Bruce Kirk, of Red Deer Carpet One, installs a sign with some help from Robin Chykerda in their booth for the Red Deer Home and Reno Show, which runs at Westerner Park this weekend. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Reno tips, aplenty, offered at Red Deer’s Westerner Park this weekend

Home Reno and Design Show runs Oct. 19-21

Thousands of home improvement-minded Central Albertans are expected to bring their idea books to Red Deer’s Westerner Park this weekend.

The fourth-annual Red Deer Home Renovation and Design Show kicks off Friday, Oct. 19, and continues through Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20 and 21, in the Parkland Pavilion.

This year’s show is slightly bigger than last year’s with 90 exhibitors and 150 booths. Andrew Wiebe, trade-show committee chair with the show’s sponsor, BILD Central Alberta, said attendees can pick up all sorts of design ideas — from paint colours, to countertop and flooring alternatives, to tips from design and construction experts.

The fall reno show was started in 2015 as an off-shoot of the highly successful spring Red Deer Home Show.

Wiebe said the two trade shows serve slightly different markets: “The spring show has a lot about landscaping and exteriors and new builds. There are a lot of home builders there, whereas this show has more emphasis on the inside of the home and renovating and sprucing up what you already have.”

Wiebe feels the Home Renovation and Design Show has filled a niche in the last few years, when a slower economy has kept a lot of people in their present homes. “It’s tougher to build for some people, so they stay put and enhance what they have.”

Wes Wiebe (no relation to Andrew), the owner of Counterscapes Kitchen and Bath Renovations, said business for his company has been pretty good. “It’s not breaking-the-bank good, but it’s been steady,” said Wes, who not only hears from homeowners who want to update their properties, but also from landlords who want to make an income property look more current to attract renters.

Sometimes all you need is new paint on the walls and new countertops to make a place more appealing, he added.

Robin Chykerda of Red Deer Carpet One, said a lot of customers are focusing on doing one small reno at a time. Instead of re-doing their whole house, they might tackle the bathrooms or the kitchen.

Prospective renovators might seek tips from the Designers Alliance of Central Alberta, which will be discussing colour theory and other aspects of interior design. The Ask the Expert booth will also be filled all weekend with various masters of roofing, plumbing, asbestos abatement and more.

For more information, please visit www.reddeerhomeshow.ca.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Tara Mosher, of the electric candle business Scentsy, displays her inventory in preparation for the Red Deer Home and Reno Show this weekend at Westerner Park. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

