A $3.1-million renovation project will enhance triage and treatment spaces, improve patient and staff safety, as well as patient flow in the emergency department at Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Renovation on the way for Lacombe emergency department

$3.1-million project to begin in the fall

Major redevelopment of the emergency department at Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre is expected to begin mid-fall.

Sherie Allen, senior operating officer for the north part of Alberta Health Services Central Zone, said how long renovations will take will depend on whether it is done in one or more phases. If it is done in one phase it would take six to nine months. If more phases are required it could take up to two years.

She said a decision will be made soon.

“We want to keep the hospital functioning and maintain as much capacity as we can because the facility is quite busy. We just have to figure out what is the best approach to ensure that we can continue to do what we need to do to look after our patients during this renovation,” Allen said on Monday.

About 24,000 visits are made annually to the Lacombe emergency department which will remain open during construction.

Renovations will include:

  • A new waiting room area with clear visibility from triage and admitting areas.
  • Barrier-free public washrooms.
  • Co-location of triage and admitting.
  • New nursing and admitting work stations.
  • Improved work environment for nurses and physicians.
  • Improved infection prevention and control practices.
  • Improved infrastructure, including emergency power and lighting.

Alberta Health Services put $1.8 million towards construction, project design and consulting engineering, and $1.3 million came from Lacombe Health Trust from community donors for new equipment, construction a donor recognition display.

The trust funded a feasibility study with money raised at its annual charity golf tournament in 2015 after it was made aware of the need to improve patient flow in emergency.

On June 13 participants at the Lacombe Health Trust’s 27th annual Lacombe Hospital Charity Golf Classic got the first look at renovation plans for the hospital.

Prior to the establishment of the Lacombe Health Trust, volunteers have raised funds to enhance services at the hospital through the annual golf event. Since 2010 the event has raised nearly $200,000.

In a press release, Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman thanked local donors for their dedication and commitment to raising funds for the project.

“We’re proud to partner with you to support greater health care delivery in your community,” Hoffman said.

“The improvements to this emergency department will have a range of benefits for patients and their families, including greater privacy and quicker access to medical care.”

Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre serves 22,000 people living in the Lacombe area.


