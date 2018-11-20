Renovations underway at Lacombe emergency department

A $3.1-million renovation project will enhance triage and treatment spaces, improve patient and staff safety, as well as patient flow in the emergency department at Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A $3.1-million emergency department renovation began Tuesday to add improved treatment spaces, a new waiting room and more to the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

Alberta Health Services said work started with the temporary relocation of the emergency department to a section of the acute care unit within the facility, to ensure patient and staff safety during construction.

The entrance to the department will not change, and all emergency patients will continue to receive care.

Closure of the ambulance bay was also to happen Tuesday, which will create a new traffic pattern for EMS crews and the public. A clearly marked, designated parking location will be provided for ambulances at the front of the building.

“We are making every effort possible to limit the impact of this work to our patients, physicians, staff and EMS partners,” said Kimberley Sommerville, site manager at the hospital.

“We know construction work of any kind can cause some frustrations, but safety is our primary concern and is the reason for the temporary relocation of the ED and traffic disruptions around the site.”

The project will also include barrier-free washrooms, new nursing stations, improved infection prevention and control measures, and better lighting.

Work will improve the visibility of the waiting area from the triage desk, so staff can more easily monitor changes in patients’ conditions.

AHS is contributing $1.8 million through the provincial infrastructure maintenance program for construction, project design and consulting engineering. Lacombe Health Trust has pledged $1.3 million for new equipment and construction, which is being raised through community donations.

The health trust became aware of the need for improvement to patient flow in the department through discussions with staff and funded a feasibility study in 2015 with money raised at its annual charity golf tournament.

In recent years, more than $2.2 million in additional provincial funding has been invested in projects at the Lacombe hospital to replace a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit; boiler upgrades; repairs to the chiller unit; and renovations to nursing units and patio.

About 24,000 visits are made to the emergency department every year. The facility provides services for about 22,000 people living in Lacombe and surrounding areas.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter