Rent report states $906 for one-bedrooms in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom in the City of Red Deer is $906 according to a Rentals.ca report.

The October national rent report ranks Red Deer in the 21st spot from a list of 25 municipalities across Canada.

The rent report states one-bedrooms in Red Deer cost $906 and two-bedrooms at $1,094.

The list of 25 municipalities comprises of all rankings based on the average rent price of vacant one-bedroom units.

Matt Danison, Rentals.ca CEO said a healthy rent-to-income ratio is 30 per cent. This means Red Deerians would need to earn around $36,000 annually to be in the “healthy” category for one-bedroom and $41,500 for two-bedrooms.

“The take-home salary will have to be around $36,000 to be in the healthy rent-to-income ratio for Red Deer,” Danison said, adding the 30 per cent ratio is considered healthy in Canadian and U.S. markets.

Danison said according to Stats Canada, the average market income in 2015 for Red Deer was $56,959.

“A lot of major cities across Canada has an unhealthy rent-to-income ratio,” he said referring to major hubs such as Toronto.

Four other Alberta municipalities also made the list. Fort McMurray ranked 13th out of 25 municipalities at $1,245 for a one-bedroom followed by Calgary in the 14th spot at $1,213.

Edmonton ranked 17th on the list at $1,006 for a one bedroom followed by Winnipeg and Regina in the 18th and 19th spot.

Grande Prairie placed 20th at $969 followed by Red Deer.

Danison said the goal of the monthly report is to compare rents across various cities in Canada.

“To have a nice comparison on a national level,” he said.

On a provincial level, Ontario had the highest rental rates in October. The Northwest Territories was second with an average rental rate of $1,726 per month, but the sample size of properties was very small, the report states.

British Columbia was third in the provincial rankings with units listed for $1,376 per month, but the sample of properties is short on listings in the high-rent Vancouver area.

Rentals.ca website states it is actively working to increase listings in Vancouver, but due to a small sample size, the average rental rate was not included in the October report. Danison said this may change in the November monthly report which will be available in December.

The average rental rate in Newfoundland and Labrador was just $930 per month, the lowest among the provinces in Canada.

Toronto came in the number one spot with highest rent rates at $2,166 and $2,589 for one and two-bedrooms.

Municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) dominated the list of the most expensive rental markets in Canada including Etobicoke, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Brampton, Ottawa and Oshawa.

Montreal ranked 11th at $1,360 for a one-bedroom followed by Scarborough, Ont., at $1,341.

London, Ont., Saskatoon, Sask., Quebec City, Que., and Fort St. John, B.C., followed Red Deer.

For the fifth time since mid-2017, the Bank of Canada raised interest rates, hiking the overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75 per cent on Oct. 24. Higher borrowing costs will continue to weigh on prospective first-time homebuyers, resulting in delayed buying, and increased rental demand, the report states.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

