Repaving for 49th Avenue next week

Red Deer motorists will see downtown traffic delays due to road closures on 49th Avenue next week.

The avenue, from 43rd to 55th Street, is scheduled for repaving as part of the city’s pavement rehabilitation program.

Paving is scheduled to happen between Aug. 28 to 31 and road closures will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto 48th Avenue.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in construction zones, and both drivers and pedestrians are reminded to obey all signs and follow flag crew directions.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change.



