Residents flee forest fire near Greek capital of Athens

Smoke from the Greek fire can be seen from a distance. (Photo by The CANADIAN PRESS).

ATHENS, Greece — Residents fled their homes Monday as a swift-moving fire blazed through a mountainous pine forest west of Athens and churned out smoke that turned the sky orange over the Greek capital.

The fire department said 80 firefighters with 40 vehicles were on the scene near the seaside settlement of Kineta, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Athens between the capital and Corinth, while seven water-dropping planes and four helicopters were helping from the air.

Authorities were sending 17 firefighting vehicles from across Greece to bolster the forces already in the area.

Strong winds with gusts that were frequently changing direction are hampering firefighting efforts, authorities said.

Three settlements in the area were being evacuated, while a nearly 20-kilometre (13-mile) section on two highways linking the Peloponnese with central Greece was shut down to traffic.

Footage from the Greek TV station Skai showed flames inside yards, and burning at least one house. Some residents were using garden hoses to try to save their properties, while others escaped in cars and on mopeds.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started in the Geraneia mountains near Kineta.

High temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) have been predicted for Greece, and authorities have warned that the risk of forest fires is high.

Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers. The worst by far occurred in 2007, when large swaths of southern Greece burned, killing more than 60 people.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Charming great white shark delights followers with return to waters off N.S.
Next story
Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

Just Posted

Police probe deadly shooting that left 3 dead, 12 wounded in Toronto’s Greektown

TORONTO — Three people died in a shooting rampage that took place… Continue reading

Charming great white shark delights followers with return to waters off N.S.

HALIFAX — Hilton is back. The great white shark who stole the… Continue reading

Child’s play at Westerner Days

Balloons bring out the child in everyone

Westerner Day attendance comparable to last year so far

76,164 visitors over four days

‘Do Indians have property rights?’ Former Alberta chief’s land dispute in court

STANDOFF, Alta. — A dispute between two families over land on Canada’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Residents flee forest fire near Greek capital of Athens

ATHENS, Greece — Residents fled their homes Monday as a swift-moving fire… Continue reading

Charming great white shark delights followers with return to waters off N.S.

HALIFAX — Hilton is back. The great white shark who stole the… Continue reading

Police probe deadly shooting that left 3 dead, 12 wounded in Toronto’s Greektown

TORONTO — Three people died in a shooting rampage that took place… Continue reading

Second World War Two-era B-29 Superfortress named ‘Fifi’ lands for first-ever Canadian tour

MONTREAL — A rare Second World War-era bomber named “Fifi” has touched… Continue reading

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins Stage 15 of Tour de France

CARCASSONNE, France — Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark sprinted away from two… Continue reading

Ryan Reynolds teases ‘Deadpool 2’ extended cut at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Reynolds has made a triumphant return to San… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month