Rest stop to improve safety north of Lacombe

A rest stop may help drivers be safe on Highway 2, north of Lacombe.

The Alberta government is building one new safety rest stop on Highway 2 between Calgary and Edmonton and two more along the Yellowhead Highway, west of Edmonton. Adding rest stops to heavily travelled corridors is part of the province’s overall approach to promote traffic safety.

The safety rest stops will be at:

Highway 2 Southbound at Wolf Creek, just north of Lacombe

Westbound on the Yellowhead highway, west of highway 43

Eastbound on the Yellowhead highway, west of highway 43

The province is also supporting development of a new private-sector rest stop near Bowden.

“Safe highways are the No.1 priority for our government. Rest stops allow our commercial carriers to rest so they are not fatigued behind the wheel. They’re also a good place for all of us to pull over and stretch our legs before getting back on the road,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation.