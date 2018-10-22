Restaurant closed after compliance team patrol

Public Safety Compliance Team checked eight bars and restaurants on Oct. 19

Another Red Deer restaurant was ordered closed after a recent Public Safety Compliance Team blitz.

Eight local bars and restaurants were checked by the team last Friday.

“Minor violations were addressed with the closure of one establishment by Alberta Health Services,” says a Monday news release.

Fire marshall Wes Van Bavel said he could not identify the business that was closed because it falls under Alberta Health Services.

The information was not available from Alberta Health Services on Monday and the enforcement order had not yet been posted on the AHS website.

Last month, three eating establishments, in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Ponoka County, were closed after enforcement orders were issued.

The Public Safety Compliance Team (PCST) is a partnership between AHS, Red Deer Emergency Services, RCMP, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission and the City of Red Deer’s inspections and licensing department.

Inspectors check on areas such as health codes and food storage, building fire codes, safety and security and whether liquor regulations around age and consumption are followed.

There were no federal or provincial charges assessed.

“The PSCT works together to ensure local hospitality and entertainment establishments provide a safe environment for both patrons and staff,” said Van Bavel.

Besides the closure, there were only minor infractions noted during the inspection tour, he said. No federal or provincial charges were laid.

Typical infractions included not having fire suppression systems, typically found in restaurant kitchens, inspected within six months. Other common infractions involve blocked fire exits and safety-related issues such as emergency lighting, fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems.

Van Bavel said unannounced safety inspections will continue, including checks on local cannabis retail stores.



