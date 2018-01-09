Sarah Grass, Rethink Red Deer project lead, stands in Purearth Organics in Riverlands, which she called a great place to buy zero waste foods. Rethink Red Deer will host a seminar to teach people how to reduce household waste Wednesday at Red Deer College. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Rethink Red Deer hosting Zero Waste for Homes seminar

ReThink Red Deer will host a free seminar to teach people how to reduce household waste.

The Zero Waste for Homes seminar, with guest speaker Rene Michalak, Garbage Free February founder, is Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Deer College (Room 2905).

The seminar will focus on reducing household trash, single-use plastics, needless toxic cleaning products and processed foods.

“It’s about education, sharing our ideas and giving people support and resources,” said Sarah Grass, ReThink Red Deer project lead.

“We have some demonstrations on how to make your own products like toothpaste, giving ideas about where you can shop in bulk and helping people find out how to take that first step (to reducing waste).”

The seminar is just a few weeks before Garbage Free February, which has been in Red Deer for 12 years. The aim of the campaign is to reduce waste going into landfills and to promote recycling and sustainability.

“It’s also about making conscious choices as a consumer and assessing what we’re putting in the trash,” she said.

This is the first year ReThink Red Deer has reached out to businesses and organizations to join Garbage Free February – a Zero Waste seminar was held for businesses and organizations Monday night.

Grass said she expects this year’s campaign to be the biggest yet.

“Last year was probably the most successful year we’ve had and we’re on pace to reach more people this year,” she said.

The amount of people participating in Garbage Free February is determined through attendance at the seminars and the Feb. 1 kickoff event at RDC’s Margaret Parsons Theatre, as well as interactions on social media.

ReThink Red Deer has plenty of other events to look forward to this year, Grass added.

Later this month, the organization will have a booth at the Healthy Living Expo at Westerner Park Jan. 20, where it will sell seeds, worm castings and coffee.

In March, ReThink Red Deer will host an EcoLiving Fair at Red Deer College. There will be different businesses putting on workshops at the event.

There will also be a Renewable Energy Fair and the annual Fall Harvest Supper in the fall.

Another goal for ReThink Red Deer is to help make 2019 Canada Winter Games events green.

“We’re hoping to see more people learning about ReThink Red Deer and coming out to support our events,” said Grass.

For more information visit www.ReThinkreddeer.ca or www.facebook.com/ReThinkRD.


