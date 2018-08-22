Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Red Deer’s municipal planning commission approved plans for a new commercial development in Railyards. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Construction of a commercial development with room for three businesses should begin soon at an empty Railyards lot.

On Wednesday the city’s municipal planning commission approved a plan put forward by Pegasus Builders Ltd. to build a two-storey, 567-square-metre development located at 5201 54th Avenue, on the corner of 52nd Street.

The ground floor will include merchandise and commercial service businesses, and the top floor will contain offices for those businesses.

The downtown Railyards is slowly transitioning into a residential commercial mixed use neighbourhood, but it could take several years before the vision is achieved.

Large businesses in the area include the Real Canadian Superstore, Red Deer Bingo Centre and Fabricland.

Gayle Leasak, Pegasus vice-president, said once redevelopment of Railyards gets underway, it will be awesome.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Leasak said.

“Once something starts going, usually other people will follow. If there are a few more businesses in there it will attract a few more people, and that’s the way it goes.”

She said the company did consider including residential development in the project, but believed Red Deer’s population wasn’t yet big enough to support that kind of redevelopment in the area.

Pegasus president Pat Leasak said it took many years for Calgary to get to attract a mix of residential and commercial developments to its downtown.

But he said the corner lot will be great for business because a lot of traffic comes off Taylor Drive on its way to the nearby Superstore.

“Visually the building gets a lot of traffic,” Leasak said.

The planning commission members agreed the project will help invigorate Railyards.

“On the whole it’s a great development and it’s an important part of the revitalization of the area,” said Mayor Tara Veer who chairs the commission.

Hopefully it will be the first of many projects, she said.

As part of the project, Pegasus has a deferred service agreement with the city to construct a future sidewalk on 52nd Street and 54th Avenue along the property.

Veer said the deferred agreement is a good compromise since residential is not part of the project. It allows for flexibility in terms of capital costs for the developer and recognizes that other developments have required sidewalks, as will future development.



