Red Deer’s municipal planning commission approved plans for a new commercial development in Railyards. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

Construction of a commercial development with room for three businesses should begin soon at an empty Railyards lot.

On Wednesday the city’s municipal planning commission approved a plan put forward by Pegasus Builders Ltd. to build a two-storey, 567-square-metre development located at 5201 54th Avenue, on the corner of 52nd Street.

The ground floor will include merchandise and commercial service businesses, and the top floor will contain offices for those businesses.

The downtown Railyards is slowly transitioning into a residential commercial mixed use neighbourhood, but it could take several years before the vision is achieved.

Large businesses in the area include the Real Canadian Superstore, Red Deer Bingo Centre and Fabricland.

Gayle Leasak, Pegasus vice-president, said once redevelopment of Railyards gets underway, it will be awesome.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Leasak said.

“Once something starts going, usually other people will follow. If there are a few more businesses in there it will attract a few more people, and that’s the way it goes.”

She said the company did consider including residential development in the project, but believed Red Deer’s population wasn’t yet big enough to support that kind of redevelopment in the area.

Pegasus president Pat Leasak said it took many years for Calgary to get to attract a mix of residential and commercial developments to its downtown.

But he said the corner lot will be great for business because a lot of traffic comes off Taylor Drive on its way to the nearby Superstore.

“Visually the building gets a lot of traffic,” Leasak said.

The planning commission members agreed the project will help invigorate Railyards.

“On the whole it’s a great development and it’s an important part of the revitalization of the area,” said Mayor Tara Veer who chairs the commission.

Hopefully it will be the first of many projects, she said.

As part of the project, Pegasus has a deferred service agreement with the city to construct a future sidewalk on 52nd Street and 54th Avenue along the property.

Veer said the deferred agreement is a good compromise since residential is not part of the project. It allows for flexibility in terms of capital costs for the developer and recognizes that other developments have required sidewalks, as will future development.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

Just Posted

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

Red Deer woman saving animals at wildlife centre with TV show

Victoria Bolhuis, 22, interned at Hope for Wildlife for 10 weeks before moving into paid position

Record-breaking year in Red Deer for smoke

Expect more smoke in Red Deer Wednesday

Ride to Conquer Cancer cancelled but Red Deerian keeps going

Smoke forced the cancellation

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month