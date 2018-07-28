Richmond, B.C., wildfire burning underground, challenging firefighters

RICHMOND, B.C. — Officials say a wildfire that broke out early Friday in the Vancouver suburbs presents a more hidden challenge for crews than some of the blazes burning across the rest of the province.

Deputy Chief Kevin Gray of the Richmond Fire Department said on Saturday that because the fire is burning through a marshy wetland of dead plant life and moss, flames aren’t necessarily visible above ground.

“The fire burns down in the peat, so down around the bases of some of the roots it’ll burn holes,” said Gray in a phone interview.

Those burnt-out roots can then create pockets in the ground called ash pits, which are well-hidden and can cause significant injuries to firefighters and anyone wandering in the area.

Gray said the ground around the pits can be deceptively soft and can run very deep, adding the initial fall may not be the worst outcome.

“With some ash pits we’ve seen them up to six feet (deep), so you can injure an ankle or a leg,” he said. ”Then with that fall, you fall over and put your hands into burning terrain.”

Other than a few cuts, bruises, and splinters, Gray said none of the 60-person crew made up of the Richmond Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service, and Canadian Armed Forces members had sustained any injuries so far.

The fire’s northern border is near Canadian Forces Base Colonel Sherman Armoury, and Gray said a dozen members of the Armed Forces stepped in to help the fight.

Gray said weather conditions Friday night were helpful for the crews battling the blaze, allowing them to continually drench potential kindling for the fire, such as dead grass and dry wood.

“We had crews off of the south end … continuously flowing water off the street into the brush to protect any houses on the south side,” said Gray.

Capri Alton works at the Island Veterinary Hospital, about one kilometre away from the wildfire. She said the smoke was significantly clearer when she arrived for work Saturday morning than on Friday.

“I’m looking out towards the bog right now and you can’t see a distinct cloud, versus yesterday when you could see a distinct cloud of smoke,” Alton said over the phone on Saturday.

She said none of the animals seemed bothered by the smoke, and the only complaint the office had received was the closure of the road south of the fire, which blocked one of their entrances.

Gray said the crew is on schedule with their objectives for the fire, but he would likely have a better idea for how long the fire could burn by the end of Saturday.

“Overall we’re managing it quite well,” he said.

Previous story
WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start
Next story
Parry Sound, Ont., community coming together as wildfire burns nearby

Just Posted

WATCH: Giant Slip N Slide fun in Red Deer

Hundreds of people waited for a chance to go for a ride… Continue reading

Special Olympics Red Deer sending four athletes to compete at national summer games

Three athletes from Red Deer and one from Innisfail are heading to… Continue reading

‘One of the most amazing experiences’ for Red Deer mechanic

Cycle Works Motorsports’ Patrick Gibson competed in the Yamaha Canadian Technician Grand Prix

Ontario fire marshal to conduct tests after ‘flame-jetting’ injuries and death

TORONTO — The Ontario fire marshal’s office says it will conduct tests… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Grizzly bear mauling in North Alberta

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — RCMP say a man has been injured in… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

TORONTO — The family of a young woman who was killed in… Continue reading

Researchers hope computer simulation can help save endangered beluga whales

MONTREAL — Researchers in Quebec are hoping a computer simulator that resembles… Continue reading

An enchanting opportunity: longtime magic lover to study in England

HALIFAX — It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for… Continue reading

5 relatives dead in murder-suicide; 3 at Texas nursing home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were trying to determine a motive Saturday… Continue reading

Parry Sound, Ont., community coming together as wildfire burns nearby

TORONTO — Community members are coming together in Parry Sound, Ont., as… Continue reading

Richmond, B.C., wildfire burning underground, challenging firefighters

RICHMOND, B.C. — Officials say a wildfire that broke out early Friday… Continue reading

Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal appeals court on Friday allowed supporters of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month