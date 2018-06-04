Riders board a bus at Sorensen Station in Red Deer. (File photo)

Ride for free on Clean Air Day in Red Deer and some parts of Central Alberta

Red Deer Transit and BOLT Regional Transportation Service will offer free transit Wednesday

Red Deerians are invited to join citizens from all over Canada to give our planet a breather on Wednesday and grab a free transit ride.

To celebrate Clean Air Day, Red Deer Transit and BOLT Regional Transportation Service will offer free transit on all routes all day.

“Air quality is one of seven focus areas in The City’s Environmental Master Plan,” said Lauren Maris, environmental program specialist with the city of Red Deer. “And a key action of the EMP is ensuring access to regional commuting resources such as public transit, so offering free transit on Clean Air Day is a perfect way for citizens to give transit a try.”

For an extra incentive, anyone who rides transit Wednesday can enter the contest for a chance to win a Red Deer Transit 12-Ride Pass. To enter, just look for the poster on the bus.

Clean Air Day is one of the many initiatives happening during National Environment Week. The city is joining several local businesses and workplaces in taking part in Commuter Challenge running June 3-9. This week-long friendly competition is a celebration of active and sustainable transportation that encourages Canadians to leave their vehicles at home and walk, ride their bike, carpool or take transit to work.

“By parking our cars and choosing alternative modes of transportation, Commuter Challenge provides an opportunity for citizens to contribute to better air quality,” said Maris. “The transportation sector, including single-occupant vehicles, is one of the biggest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions, but small changes, such as changing commuting behaviour one day a week, can make a difference.”

Everyone in the community is welcome to participate. To learn more about the Commuter Challenge, visit: reddeer.ca/commuterchallenge.

Find out more about Clean Air Day here.


