Steven and Lyn Morrical pose for a picture Saturday in Sundre after Steven and Lyn had finished first leg of the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer ride. Steven and Lyn kept pedalling even after the event was cancelled due to smoky conditions Saturday.

Ride to Conquer Cancer cancels but Red Deerian keeps going

Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer was cancelled due to smoke

The Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer may have been cancelled for most over the weekend, but one Red Deerian wanted to finish what he started.

Steven Morrical, a Red Deer resident, was part of the two day cycling event starting in Calgary to Sundre Saturday, and retracing back to Calgary the following day.

But the ride that benefits Alberta Cancer Foundation was cancelled in its 10th year over the weekend due to smoky conditions in the province.

However, that didn’t stop Morrical who pedalled for about 200 kilometres in two days.

The 58-year-old kept going because he wanted to conquer cancer for his mom, Marion Ruffell, who died two days after Christmas in 2017. Two other friends also died in the same year due to cancer.

“I rode the last 33 kilometres for my mom,” said a teary-eyed Morrical Tuesday, adding his wife Lisa has also lost family members to cancer.

Ruffell had liver cancer, and made it to Christmas, “which was her goal.”

“To spend one last Christmas with us,” Morrical said.

“I didn’t promise my mom, or anyone else I would do this, but kind of internally I did.”

Morrical got involved in the ride after his cousin Lyn told him about it. Lyn also accompanied him throughout the two-day friendly ride. The two just kept pedalling, said Morrical, adding the smoke didn’t bother them.

“We could tell that some people were affected by the smoke, and some more than others, we could feel it a little bit but it wasn’t significant for myself and my cousin,” he said.

About 10 kilometres before the finish line in Sundre, a route marshal flagged him down to let him know the ride was cancelled, but that didn’t stop Morrical either. When he arrived at the finish line, there were about six riders in front of the Red Deerian.

Morrical calls his accomplishment “a good start” and has plans to sign up again next year.

“This is the biggest fundraisers they have and funds are really well spent, I have checked into it.”

Morrical raised $6,300 for the ride between friends and family in Red Deer and Calgary.

About 1,803 riders helped raise $8 million for the Alberta Cancer Foundation this year. Since its inception, the Alberta Ride has raised over $74 million to support cancer research, clinical trials, and enhanced care.


Most Read

