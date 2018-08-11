Tyler Hamilton, former professional cyclist, gives a thumbs up as the Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride begins Saturday morning in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Riding to support people suffering from mental illness and brain injuries

The 10th Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride was Saturday in Red Deer

Dozens of cyclists were travelling around Central Alberta for the 10th annual Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride.

The event benefits the Central Alberta Brain Injury Society and the Canadian Mental Health Association – Central Alberta Region.

More to come.

 

George Berry (right) leads the Berry Architecture Community Wellness Ride Saturday morning in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

