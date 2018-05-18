Rimbey credit card frauds lead to arrest

RCMP arrested a man after allegedly committing credit card twice in the Central Alberta town

Rimbey RCMP arrested a man after allegedly committing credit card fraud at two different businesses.

Police were called to a Rimbey business on April 2 where a 29-year-old woman and 49-year-old man allegedly committed credit card faud. Charges were sworn on the two and arrest warrants were issued.

On May 9, Rimbey RCMP received a credit card fraud complaint at another business. The male suspect from the first incident was identified again.

RCMP collaborated with the Rural Crime Reduction Project (RCRP), currently working in the Wetaskiwin region, to locate the man.

“Apprehending this offender was a priority for not only Rimbey, but various other detachments where he is facing a large number of charges,” said Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow, Rimbey RCMP detachment commander.

RCRP found him outside a Westerose residence Thursday afternoon. While preparing to arrest the man, he was seen assaulting a female.

He is now facing charges for the assault, as well as unauthorized use of credit card data and failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

The man was released on bail and will appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Rimbey June 1.



