Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police seek a fourth suspect after a violent targeted home invasion in Rimbey.

A 24-year-old man from Sylvan Lake remains in custody while a 32-year-old woman from Ponoka was released on her own recognizance after they were arrested.

The charges stem from an April 13 incident, when the four suspects entered a residence, waking its two occupants. Rimbey RCMP say the four assaulted both of the men inside, who suffered minor injuries.

Rimbey RCMP have been working with the Red Deer General Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Section.

Police said the home invasion was targeted and the general public is not at risk during or after the incident. The suspects are known to Rimbey RCMP and the investigation continues.

Both the 24-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman are charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police continue to look for Jimmy Delane Morsette, 30, of Blackfalds. He has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morsette is described as 1.72 metres (five-foot-eight) and weighs about 97 kg (216 pounds). He has brown hair, brown eyes and sports a goatee.

Police are seeking more information that may identify a fourth man believed to have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



