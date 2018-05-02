Jimmy Delane Morsette

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police seek a fourth suspect after a violent targeted home invasion in Rimbey.

A 24-year-old man from Sylvan Lake remains in custody while a 32-year-old woman from Ponoka was released on her own recognizance after they were arrested.

The charges stem from an April 13 incident, when the four suspects entered a residence, waking its two occupants. Rimbey RCMP say the four assaulted both of the men inside, who suffered minor injuries.

Rimbey RCMP have been working with the Red Deer General Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Section.

Police said the home invasion was targeted and the general public is not at risk during or after the incident. The suspects are known to Rimbey RCMP and the investigation continues.

Both the 24-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman are charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police continue to look for Jimmy Delane Morsette, 30, of Blackfalds. He has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morsette is described as 1.72 metres (five-foot-eight) and weighs about 97 kg (216 pounds). He has brown hair, brown eyes and sports a goatee.

Police are seeking more information that may identify a fourth man believed to have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Just Posted

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

Red Deer Air Cadets’ spirits high despite fundraising theft

24 Squadron Air Cadets estimates about $100,000 stolen by volunteer

Sand recycling program addresses icy streets in Red Deer

Reducing material bound for landfill

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month