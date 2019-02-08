Rimbey RCMP arrest, charge man for indecent exposure

Rimbey RCMP have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself.

On Tuesday, police began investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman at a local business. He was located and arrested without incident.

The Rimbey man was charged and released from custody. He will appear in Rimbey provincial court April 5.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has been a victim of a similar act, is asked to contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or your local detachment.



