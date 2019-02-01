Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of man involved in suspicious incident

Rimbey RCMP have released the composite sketch of a man involved in a suspicious incident.

Police say the suspect entered a residence uninvited on Jan. 19. When confronted by the homeowner, he left without incident.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident, as well as an armed robbery that occurred later the same day at the Rimbey Liquor Store.

One suspect entered the store around 8 p.m., pointed what is believed to be a handgun, and made off with cash in a bag. He also took a box containing funds for a charity.

Police say no vehicle was seen and the suspect – who is described as a man with brown eyes, black skin, about five foot 10 and wearing a dark hoodie with grey pants and white gloves – fled on foot. The store’s employee was not injured.

A connection between the two instances has yet to be established.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or your local detachment.



