Rimbey RCMP seek hotel theft suspect

Man took cash from safe at the Rimbey Motor Inn on May 1

Rimbey RCMP are asking for help identifying a man involved in a break-in at the Rimbey Motor Inn.

On the morning of May 1, a man broke into the Motor Inn office and opened a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left in a vehicle.

The theft was discovered by an employee the following morning.

If you have information about this investigation, or the identity of the male, please call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2223 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.