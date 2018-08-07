Rimbey RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspect in copper wire theft

Rimbey RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a copper wire theft case.

The RCMP have been investigating the theft that took place July 8 on a remote oil site.

Police said sometime in the early hours of July 8, a man entered the site and is alleged to have cut ground wire running throughout the site. Copper wire wrapped around a spool was stolen.

Since then police have obtained a suspect photo but they have not been able to identify the man.

If you have any information about the identity of this male, call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



