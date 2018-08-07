Rimbey RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspect in copper wire theft

Wire was stolen in early July from remote site

RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify this man. Image: RCMP

Rimbey RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a copper wire theft case.

The RCMP have been investigating the theft that took place July 8 on a remote oil site.

Police said sometime in the early hours of July 8, a man entered the site and is alleged to have cut ground wire running throughout the site. Copper wire wrapped around a spool was stolen.

Since then police have obtained a suspect photo but they have not been able to identify the man.

If you have any information about the identity of this male, call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


