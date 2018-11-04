“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue one week after Pittsburgh shooting

TORONTO — People of various faiths joined hands to form a circle around a Toronto temple Saturday morning to show support for the Jewish community one week after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Holy Blossom Temple spokeswoman Deanna Levy says a “ring of peace” was formed during Shabbat morning services on Saturday and that it symbolizes protection formed by kindness from the Toronto community.

Haroon Sheriff, president of the Imdadul Islamic Centre, says more than 200 Muslims and Christians took buses to the temple to participate.

He says the gesture is meant to show support and solidarity.

The temple’s rabbi, Yael Splansky, has said that Toronto native Joyce Fienberg, who was killed in the Pittsburgh shooting, was a member of Holy Blossom Temple.

Fienberg was one of 11 people killed when authorities said a gunman expressing hatred of Jews opened fire on worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.

Splansky said Fienberg was married at the temple, which has over 6,500 members and is one of Toronto’s oldest Jewish congregations, and her confirmation photo is on its wall of honour.

Previous story
Government urged to rein in Canadian Commercial Corporation on arms deals
Next story
Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis

Just Posted

“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue one week after Pittsburgh shooting

TORONTO — People of various faiths joined hands to form a circle… Continue reading

Campaigns make final push to galvanize voters for midterms

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Republican, Rep. Martha McSally, wore a maroon-and-gold Arizona… Continue reading

Trump heads to Georgia, Tennessee with 2 days until midterms

WASHINGTON — With two days left before polls close, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Hunting Hills Lightning win seventh senior football city title

Dolan Hills was a beast when it mattered most for the Hunting… Continue reading

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Over 150 killed in weekend violence around Yemen’s Hodeida

SANAA, Yemen — Fighting has escalated around Yemen’s key port city of… Continue reading

Runoff elections across Poland watched as national harbinger

WARSAW, Poland — Poles voted Sunday in local runoff elections to choose… Continue reading

Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president issued an order Sunday for… Continue reading

Government urged to rein in Canadian Commercial Corporation on arms deals

OTTAWA — The Crown corporation that arranges Canadian arms sales abroad has… Continue reading

Quebec’s first male midwife feeling at home in uncharted territory

MONTREAL — While the word “midwife” seems to suggest a feminine-only practice,… Continue reading

Indigenous people worry Saskatchewan trespassing plan may stoke racial tensions

A Saskatchewan grandmother who was confronted by a farmer with a gun… Continue reading

A cost breakdown of Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Games should city bid and win

CALGARY — A quick look at estimated costs for Calgary and Canmore,… Continue reading

Conservatives names former mayor to face Maxime Bernier in Beauce in 2019

MONTREAL — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced Saturday that he’s chosen a… Continue reading

Most Read