Risk of freezing rain in Red Deer area

Environment Canada says there’s a risk of freezing rain Tuesday afternoon in Central Alberta. (File photo by Black Press)

A risk of freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon has been issued for Red Deer.

Environment Canada said freezing rain was forecast to develop over western Alberta, but was uncertain exactly when and where it would strike.

Meteorologists were continuing to monitor the development of the system.

Freezing rain may also impact parts of Stettler, Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer counties and includes the communities of Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Bentley, Eckville, Pine Lake, Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Spruce View, Ponoka, Maskwacis, Stephansson House, Stettler, Donalda, Clive, Alix, Mirror, Byemoore, Red Lodge Provincial Park and Endiang.



