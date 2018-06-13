Red Deer’s two MLAs joined Parkland Cross-Country Ski members and acting mayor Lawrence Lee (left) at a cheque presentation at River Bend Golf Course. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

River Bend Trails get lighting, enhancements with $200,000 from province

“Exciting” improvements will last beyond Canada Winter Games, say organizers

Four-km of trail lighting and other enhancements are being done to Red Deer’s River Bend Trails with a $200,000 grant from the provincial government.

This is “critical” to the Canada Winter Games, which will hold biathlon and cross-country ski events at River Bend Golf Course in February and March of 2019.

It will also will greatly benefit the Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club, which will be able to host national-level competitions in future, said club president Tom Marr-Laing.

But he believes all Central Albertans will gain from these improvements in years to come — including fat-tire bike racers, mountain bike racers, competitive runners, and “who know what else will emerge over time.”

Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner was thrilled to present the grant on behalf of Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda on Wednesday morning. “We are proud to join the Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club and people of this community in supporting trail enhancements with the Community Facility Enhancement Grant,” she said.

The improvements will “showcase our city” during the 2019 Games, and remain as a legacy, Schreiner added.

Red Deer’s acting mayor, Lawrence Lee, said any investment in Red Deer’s parks and trails system is a great investment for the community.

“This is a jewel for any person to come to,” added Brian Miller, general-manager of River Bend Golf Course, of the re-developed four-seasons park.

The $200,000 will also help complete the trail system, including adding some permanent snow-making infrastructure.

About $750,000 worth of work has been done to the site, so far — from constructing a building for Game timers, to creating a national quality flat “stadium” site needed for the start and finish of competitions.

Marr-Laing said the biathlon range was doubled in size, and about five kilometres of renovated trails were also developed.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Brian Miller, general-manager of River Bend Golf Course. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer MLAs Kim Schreiner (left) and Barb Miller, join Tom Marr-Laing, president of the Parkland Cross-Country Ski Club. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
World Cup coming to Alberta in 2026
Next story
Doug Ford says he stands with Trudeau on trade despite clashing on other issues

Just Posted

World Cup coming to Alberta in 2026

Canada part of winning World Cup bid for 2026 men’s soccer showcase

River Bend Trails get lighting, enhancements with $200,000 from province

“Exciting” improvements will last beyond Canada Winter Games, say organizers

Prison psychological tests must be fair to Indigenous inmates: high court

OTTAWA — The federal prison service has failed to ensure its psychological… Continue reading

Doug Ford says he stands with Trudeau on trade despite clashing on other issues

TORONTO — Doug Ford says that while he may clash with Prime… Continue reading

Food truck evolution: Owners strategize as novelty wears off

NEW YORK — Starting a food truck to sell tacos or barbecue… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

N.L. premier invites Trump to discuss tariffs as they view ‘Come from Away’ show

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited U.S. President… Continue reading

Gay activist Jim Egan’s fight for equality becomes first LGBTQ Heritage Minute

TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month