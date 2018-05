Bring lawn chairs and your family and friends

Red Deerians are invited to join the Riverside Meadows block party June 9.

Grab your lawn chairs and bring your family and friends to the annual party at Koinonia Christian School in Red Deer at 57 Ave. from 1 to 4 p.m.

Expect games, bouncy castles, treats, face-painting and a barbecue at the afternoon party.



