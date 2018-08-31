Road closures on 46 St. start next week in Red Deer

A portion of 46 St. will be closed starting next week as construction begins on a new project in downtown Red Deer.

46 St. will close between 49 Ave. and Little Gaetz (50) Ave. starting Wednesday for about ten weeks while a water main replacement is completed.

There will be no through traffic for the duration of the closure and traffic will be detoured to 45 and 47 St.

Access to businesses will be maintained using sidewalks and back alleys.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and obey all signs, and pedestrians are reminded to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent.



