There will be traffic delays starting today for construction at the 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Road construction at 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection

Red Deer intersection to be closed overnight on Thursday

Drivers can expect traffic delays at the 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection this week as work continues to complete the new intersection.

Construction at the intersection began last fall to upgrade traffic lights and add additional turn lanes. Road construction is nearly complete, with the final layer of asphalt to be completed this week.

Today intermittent lane closures will be in place during asphalt milling in preparation for paving.

On Thursday the intersection will be closed overnight which will affect access to Hwy 2 and Hwy 2A.

Drivers should use 32nd Street to access Hwy 2, use Gaetz Avenue or 32nd Street to access the city from northbound Hwy 2, or use 32nd Street to access the city from southbound Hwy 2.

In case of inclement weather, the overnight closure may be rescheduled to Friday.

Permanent pavement markings will be installed over the weekend and work to complete trails and landscaping will follow.


