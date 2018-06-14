File photo

Road reconstruction on 40 Ave. starts Monday; expect delays

Construction to be completed by mid-August

Expect delays on 40 Ave. starting Monday.

Road construction on 40 Ave., from Spencer Street to Selkirk Boulevard is scheduled to start Monday and will continue for two months.

Lane closures will be in place throughout the construction period.

The first phase of the project will see the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway converted to a three-metre asphalt trail and will result in a northbound lane closure for approximately two weeks.

Following completion of the trail, southbound lanes will be closed for reconstruction and traffic will be diverted to one of the northbound lanes. Reconstruction of the southbound lanes will take approximately three weeks to complete, at which time crews will start working in the northbound lanes.

The entire project is expected to be complete by mid-August.

Construction and lane closures may affect Transit Route 3 as well as stops along 40 Avenue near Selkirk Boulevard. Details will be posted on the City website as construction nears and can be viewed at reddeer.ca/transitdisruptions.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and obey all signs. Pedestrians are reminded to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change.


