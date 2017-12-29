Robbers use pepper spray at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP on the scene investigating

Several people were hit with pepper spray during a robbery shortly before 10 a.m. this morning at Parkland Mall.

Red Deer RCMP said three men stole cellphones from a display counter at the Best Buy/Telus kiosk and sprayed several victims with pepper spray as they fled.

Police are currently at the mall searching for the suspects who are described as three black men wearing black hoodies, believed to be in their mid-twenties. One wore a blue bandana.

They fled the mall through the east exit after shoving a security guard who attempted to stop them.

A number of people were affected by the pepper spray which induces coughing and discomfort but no lasting injuries. No other injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Just Posted

