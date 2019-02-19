Rock out with the Headstones, Wide Mouth Mason at free Games concert Thursday

Headstones perform in the Dome in downtown Red Deer on Thursday along with Wide Mouth Mason, during the 2019 Caanda Winter Games. (Contributed photo).

Wide Mouth Mason and the Headstones will rock “The Dome” heated tent in downtown Red Deer with a free concert on Thursday night.

The 52 Degree North Music and Cultural Festival will be starting up again with two Canadian bands, known for the substance of their lyrics as well as their pounding beats.

Wide Mouth Mason, from Saskatoon, has been around since 1995. But it switched up the lineup of musicians in 2011 when Big Sugar frontman Gordie Johnson became its bass player.

The rest of the blues-rock band that put out tunes, including Midnight Rain, Smile and Sugarcane, is made up of Shaun Verreault (lead vocals, guitar), and Safwan Javed (percussion, backing vocals).

Wide Mouth Mason has toured with ZZ Top and put out the album No Bad Days in 2011.

The high-energy Headstones are a Canadian punk-influenced rock band that first formed in 1987 in Kingston, Ont. The original lineup was active until 2003, and the group was reformed in 2011. The Headstones consist of vocalist Hugh Dillon, guitarist Trent Carr and bassist Tim White.

The group’s songs — including Farawayfromhere, Smile and Wave, Unsound and Tweeter and the Monkey Man — tackle weighty topics. The album Picture of Health was remastered in 2018 on its 25th anniversary.

The Dome, located just off the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza in the Central Middle Schoolyard, opens at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.



