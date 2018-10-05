Stettler’s Jeremy Hammond and his five-year-old son Carver look at rocks at the annual Rocktober Gem and Mineral Show at Westerner Park Friday. The show continues Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and gems rock.

The annual Rocktober Gem and Mineral Show, presented by Silver Cove, began Wednesday at Westerner Park and continues until Sunday.

Melissa Robak, one of the show organizers and Silver Cove co-owner, said the show has plenty to offer.

“The event is dedicated to rocks, gems, minerals, fossils and anything to do with that world, right from the raw material to the finished product. We carry jewelry, crystals and everything in between,” Robak said Friday.

The show has been in Red Deer for about four years. Robak said a major goal is to educate people about minerals and gems.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you’re probably going to learn something new when you tour through the show.

“Education is a huge part of what we do,” she said. “Just for this show here we should have about 350 to 400 students come through. We do an educational tour taking them right through the rock and mineral cycle … teaching them about fossils and really getting them a hands-on learning experience.”

The Rock My Science Classroom Contest was introduced at this year’s show, where a local school will win a $2,000 package.

“One of the schools in Central Alberta is going to receive the prize package, which has all the stuff they need to make their science classroom amazing – limestone, fossils, crystals,” she said.

Every school that enters the contest also has a chance to win a $500 package.

The first few days of the show were slow, said Robak.

“It’s been a little quiet with the snowfall that came earlier this week. But people are excited to come and crowds are picking up,” she said.

“People are posting on Facebook, ‘Oh the roads are clear, we’re on our way.’”

Robak said it’s important to provide affordable products at the show.

“We wanted to make sure we had a ton of selection around that $5 to $10 price point,” she said. “It’s a family-friendly event so you can bring your kids down, have a budget for your kids and give them a chance to look around and find their favourites.”

The show is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/RocktoberGemShow.


