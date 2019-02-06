Rocky Mountain House councillor Scott Collinson resigns

Byelection to be held within 90 days

The Town of Rocky Mountain House is down a councillor.

It was announced this week that Scott Collinson has resigned his position.

In a letter to council, Collinson said due to changes in his company’s contract work area, he will be required to work away from the town for extended periods of time.

“This situation has made it extremely difficult to govern in the capacity necessary to effectively perform my council duties,” he said.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to have been a part of such a professional, diverse, collaborative, creative team of individuals, who humbly perform their duties with integrity, hard work, honesty and absolute scrutiny.”

Mayor Tammy Burke thanked Collinson for his 14 months of service as a councillor.

“I know it was a tough decision for him, but obviously his job is a priority,” Burke said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Town of Rocky Mountain House must hold a byelection within 90 days to fill the vacancy.


