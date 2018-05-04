Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for a few days next week.

From May 8 to 11, the health centre’s heliport will be closed for the work which includes repairs to some cracks in the cement and preventative work to address moisture issues underneath the landing pad.

In the interim, STARS Air Ambulance will land at the Rocky Mountain House airport and ground ambulances will transfer patients to and from the health centre and airport.

According to a release from Alberta Health Services, work on the heliport will not impact any staff or public parking or access to the entrances.



