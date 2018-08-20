(Black Press file photo)

Rocky Mountain House RCMP charge woman with drug trafficking

Rocky Mountain House RCMP have charged a woman with drug trafficking after seizing large amount of methamphetamine.

RCMP pulled over a vehicle on O’Chiese First Nation around 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.

A woman wanted on arrest warrants was driving the vehicle.

RCMP officers arrested the woman on outstanding warrants. Subsequent to her arrest, RCMP officers located and seized methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia from inside the vehicle.

The 48-year-old woman is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a condition of recognizance.

She is remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court of Alberta in Rocky Mountain House Sept. 19.


