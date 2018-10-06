Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stranded youths

Rocky Mountain House RCMP with search and rescue saved two youths who were stranded in the woods Friday night.

Police received a request from the two youths who were riding ATVs southwest of Hwy 11, near the Saunders-Alexo area in Clearwater County in the evening.

The two were a significant distance from their campsite at Shunda Viewpoint when their ATVs were stuck in the muskeg. Police say the two were not prepared to handle the elements over night.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP requested assistance from fire rescue and ground search and rescue to find them.

Fire rescue located the stranded youths after deploying a thermal drone and search and rescue extracted them from the heavily wooded area.

Both returned to their campsite with no reported injuries.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Just Posted

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stranded youths

Rocky Mountain House RCMP with search and rescue saved two youths who… Continue reading

Taking a drink at the Central Alberta Co-op Wine and Spirits Festival

The 10th annual festival was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read