Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stranded youths

Rocky Mountain House RCMP with search and rescue saved two youths who were stranded in the woods Friday night.

Police received a request from the two youths who were riding ATVs southwest of Hwy 11, near the Saunders-Alexo area in Clearwater County in the evening.

The two were a significant distance from their campsite at Shunda Viewpoint when their ATVs were stuck in the muskeg. Police say the two were not prepared to handle the elements over night.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP requested assistance from fire rescue and ground search and rescue to find them.

Fire rescue located the stranded youths after deploying a thermal drone and search and rescue extracted them from the heavily wooded area.

Both returned to their campsite with no reported injuries.



