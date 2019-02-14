Rocky Mountain House RCMP looking for man after ‘suspicious interaction’

Police say the man attempted to talk to a Pioneer Middle School student

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking to identify and speak with a man after a “suspicious interaction” Wednesday.

A female Pioneer Middle School student was walking home on 47th Street at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of a black Toyota extended cab pickup truck with tinted windows attempted to speak with her.

The female ran off and reported the incident to police. Multiple people witnessed the interaction.

The suspect is described as white, about 30 years old with a fit build and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or your local detachment.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maskwacis RCMP seize cocaine, multiple firearms

Just Posted

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Precision Drilling reports $198.3M Q4 loss due to one-time charge

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss of $198.3 million in… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Most Read