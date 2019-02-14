Rocky Mountain House RCMP looking for man after ‘suspicious interaction’

Police say the man attempted to talk to a Pioneer Middle School student

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking to identify and speak with a man after a “suspicious interaction” Wednesday.

A female Pioneer Middle School student was walking home on 47th Street at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of a black Toyota extended cab pickup truck with tinted windows attempted to speak with her.

The female ran off and reported the incident to police. Multiple people witnessed the interaction.

The suspect is described as white, about 30 years old with a fit build and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or your local detachment.



