Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the Brazeau Reservoir early Friday morning in Clearwater County.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. where the man fell over the edge after climbing on the guard rail of the reservoir.

RCMP, with the assistance of Search and Rescue, Clearwater County Fire and Conservation Enforcement, completed and extensive search of the reservoir and North Saskatchewan River throughout Friday.

The search for the man continues Saturday, but it is now being treated as a body recovery.

RCMP officers are out on boats and several other agencies are working to recover the body Saturday.

No more information is available at this time.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter