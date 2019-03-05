Rocky Mountain House town byelection to be held May 3

Rocky Mountain House will hold a byelection on May 3.

It will be held to fill the councillor position left vacant by former councillor Scott Collinson’s resignation on Feb. 4.

The Municipal Government Act stipulates that the Town must hold a by-election within 90 days.

Council has appointed Cathy Findlay, of Civic Solutions Inc. as returning officer.

Nomination packages were available starting Tuesday for pick-up at the town office, and online at www.rockymtnhouse.com.

On March 22, nominations will be accepted at the town office (5115-50 St.) from 10 a.m. until noon.

Advance voting will take place April 25 at the Christenson Sports & Wellness Centre, Subway Room, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On May 3, the byelection will be held at the Christenson Sports & Wellness Centre, Subway Room, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Institutional votes will take place at Westview Lodge, Good Samaritan Clearwater Centre, Columbus Place, Park Avenue and the Rocky Hospital. Institutional voting times will be at the discretion of the Returning Officer.

The returning officer may be contacted at by-election@rockymtnhouse.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter