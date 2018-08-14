Rocky Mountain House unveiled a new street sign Friday for 49 Street, which is now known as R. L. Zengel Street in honour of Sgt. Raphael Louis Zengel, who earned the Victoria Cross during the First World War. (Photo contributed by LAURA BUTTON/Town of Rocky Mountain House)

Rocky Mountain House unveils new street name honouring First World War veteran

49 Street will now be known as R. L. Zengel Street

Rocky Mountain House is honouring a First World War veteran by naming a street after him.

On Friday the town unveiled a new sign for 49 Street, which is now known as R. L. Zengel Street, named after Sgt. Raphael Louis Zengel, who earned the Victoria Cross for his actions during the Battle of Amiens Aug. 9, 1918.

The unveiling was initiated by the Ray Zengel Victoria Cross Foundation to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Zengel’s bravery in battle.

Rocky Mountain House Mayor Tammy Burke said when a request asking to rename the street came to council earlier this summer, it was an easy decision.

“Sgt. Zengel spent much of his adult life in Rocky Mountain House and was instrumental in forming the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 here,” Burke said.

Before Zengel’s death in 1977, he donated his Victoria Cross medal to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8, which also bears his name. Zengel is buried at the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Joining Mayor Burke at the unveiling were Legion President Brian Gooding, MLA Jason Nixon, MP Jim Eglinski and Lt.-Col. Thomas Mykytiuk, commanding officer of the North Saskatchewan Regiment.


