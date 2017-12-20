Rocky RCMP investigate gunshot on O’Chiese

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are looking for a wanted man in connection with a shot fired on O’Chiese First Nation on Monday.

At 7:15 p.m. police received a report of a disturbance at an O’Chiese residence involving a gunshot. Several people were inside the residence but no one was hurt.

RCMP located the suspect driving a pickup truck. The driver fled when police tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police did not pursue.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jamie Jerome Whitford, 25, who faces charges involving firearms, assault with a weapon, and disobeying an order of court.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Whitford, and encourage Whitford to turn himself in to police. Police believe Whitford is in possession of a firearm and caution is urged if anyone is in contact with him.

Whiteford is described as First Nation, 1.7 metres tall (five feet nine inches) weighing 63 kilograms (140 pounds). He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an Alberta license of BWZ 2117.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Whitford is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call their local police detachment. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.