Rocky RCMP recover stolen truck

Rocky Mountain House RCMP charge a 31-year-old man with possession of stolen property. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A Rocky Mountain House man was charged in connection to a stolen truck on Friday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said officers were patrolling a crime ‘hot spot’ area when a stolen truck was located, but subsequently sped away. A short time later two suspects were seen running from the truck.

Officers executed a search warrant at a local residence where one of the suspects was arrested.

A 31-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property. He was released from custody and will appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on Nov. 7.

Anyone with information that can help police reduce crime can call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or their local police service. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.



