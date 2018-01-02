Keehoo Rick Cardinal (contributed photo).

Rocky RCMP seeks home invasion suspect

Public are warned not to approach Keehoo Rick Cardinal

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a violent home invasion on Boxing Day.

In relation to an incident on Dec. 26 at a residence in the Town of Rocky, police are seeking Keehoo Rick Cardinal, 35, of no fixed address.

Cardinal has been charged with robbery, break and enter, pointing a firearm, and seven additional Criminal Code charges.

He is considered armed and dangerous. RCMP are asking the public not to approach and to call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Anyone with information about Cardinal’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Rocky RCMP at 403-845-2882 or your local police service. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.


Most Read

