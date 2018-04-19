Rocky school searched by police

A school in Rocky Mountain House went into lock down mode on Wednesday afternoon after police received reports of a teenager carrying a firearm.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were dispatched to St. Matthew Catholic School and extensively searched the grounds, but couldn’t find a suspect.

An emergency call had came in about an unknown teenage male carrying a long barrel firearm near St. Matthew Catholic School. The caller said the male appeared to have entered the building.

The school was contacted by police and placed on lock down. RCMP members arrived and cleared the school, determining occupants were safe and unharmed.

RCMP completed extensive patrols of the area, questioned neighbours and exhausted all avenues of investigation but could not locate a suspect.

The RCMP do not believe the safety of the school or surrounding community is at any risk.

If anyone has more information, please contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment at (403) 845-2882. The RCMP encourage the public to report suspicious behaviour in their community to the RCMP or Crimestoppers.