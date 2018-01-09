Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Popular broadcast will come to Lacombe on Feb. 3-4 weekend

Lacombe has been selected as a Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour stop next month.

“The City of Lacombe is proud to partner with Rogers to offer this once-in-a-lifetime community event,” said Mayor Grant Creasey.

“Hometown Hockey provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful city and community spirit to the many visitors who will attend the festival, and to television audiences across Canada.

“It also allows us to share Lacombe’s rich hockey culture and history, which began with the storied Lacombe Rockets of the 1950s and continues today with the Lacombe Generals, three-time Allan Cup champions.”

Rogers Hometown Hockey arrives in Lacombe for the weekend of Feb. 3-4. It will include a free family-friendly hockey festival full of music and activities, NHL alumni appearances, giveaways and more. The weekend concludes with an outdoor viewing party of the live broadcast — on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW — of the Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiéns NHL game starting at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will host live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

As many as 10,000 people are expected to visit the festival grounds during the event.

For more information, go to www.hometownhockey.com.