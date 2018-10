Man was driving alone on O’Chiese Road when minivan rolled on Saturday afternoon

A 20-year-old O’Chiese First Nation man died in a recent single vehicle rollover.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said they responded to a 911 call about a collision about 2:40 p.m. last Saturday northeast of the town.

Police and EMS found a minivan in the west ditch on O’Chiese Road. The lone occupant of the van was declared dead at the scene. The man’s name is not being released.

Clearwater Fire Services assisted in providing traffic control.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter